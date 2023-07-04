Jordanian intelligence searches for encrypted communications provider
As it continues to take measures to increase cooperation between its intelligence and security services, Amman is looking for a provider to secure its communications.
A vital piece of Jordan's royal apparatus, Ahmed Husni's General Intelligence Directorate, is in the midst of a reinvention to be more focused on preserving the country's stability. This follows years of attention given to counterterrorism and the war in Syria, which placed it central in regional intelligence-gathering.