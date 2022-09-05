Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
FRANCE JORDAN

Amman entrusts its bug bounty programme to France's Yogosha

French computer vulnerabilities firm Yogosha has landed its second contract in the Middle East, with Jordan, following a similar deal with Abu Dhabi. [...] (216 words)
Issue dated 05/09/2022

Read this article here:

Surveillance & Interception

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  surveillance & interception 
  3.  Amman entrusts its bug bounty programme to France's Yogosha 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!