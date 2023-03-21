Counter-influence expert looking for funding to develop cyber activities
EdgeTheory, a service provider to the US intelligence community, wants to extend its expertise to cyber and has approached lobbyist Alpine Group Partners to look for funding.
Rand Corp has been tasked with helping the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) identify and develop effective influence campaigns aimed at overseas audiences, in line with London's drive to boost its information warfare capacities, at a time where the UK is increasingly focused on the Indo-Pacific region.