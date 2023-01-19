Your account has been succesfully created.
ITALY UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Memento Labs tries to get back into UAE market through local distributor SAT

The Italian cyber intelligence company, which was damaged by a hacking and leaking operation (HALO) carried out against it in 2015, is trying to get back into the United Arab Emirates market through fast-expanding local distributor Scientific Analytical Tools (SAT). [...] (279 words)
Issue dated 19/01/2023 Reading time 2 minutes

Surveillance & Interception

