Your account has been succesfully created.
ISRAEL

Wayout and Convexum step back from Israel's struggling NSO Group

Added to the US Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) blacklist in November last year, the Israeli cybersecurity firm NSO Group is in increasing financial difficulty, prompting its IoT interception and anti-drone subsidiaries to distance themselves. [...] (378 words)
Issue dated 02/02/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers

Read this article here:

Surveillance & Interception

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  surveillance & interception 
  3.  Wayout and Convexum step back from Israel's struggling NSO Group 

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!