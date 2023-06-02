Your account has been succesfully created.
SPECIAL OFFER: 15% OFF your annual subscription
SUBSCRIBE
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
ISRAEL

NSO's big data successor Bold looks to expand in Europe

Bold Analytics, which took over the big data activities of the Israeli cyber-intelligence firm NSO, is looking to develop its business in Europe. [...] (218 words)
Published on 02/06/2023 at 04:00 GMT

Read this article here:

Surveillance & Interception

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 09/06/2023

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 09/06/2023

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  surveillance & interception 
  3.  NSO's big data successor Bold looks to expand in Europe 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!