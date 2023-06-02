Read this article here:
SPECIAL OFFER
15% OFF your annual subscription
This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 09/06/2023
Read this article here:
15% OFF your annual subscription
This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 09/06/2023
In the wake of NSO Group's Pegasus woes, a number of the firm's cyberintelligence veterans have been snapped up by Bold, a startup supported by Israeli real estate magnate Shlomi Fogel, the CEO of Ampa Group.
Added to the US Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) blacklist in November last year, the Israeli cybersecurity firm NSO Group is in increasing financial difficulty, prompting its IoT interception and anti-drone subsidiaries to distance themselves.
15% OFF your annual subscription
This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 09/06/2023