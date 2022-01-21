Your account has been succesfully created.
EUROPE ISRAEL

TAG, Israeli cyber firms' bridgehead in Italy

A few days before resigning as the head of Israel's cyber agency, Igal Unna was in Italy to beef up bilateral relations. TAG Company has represented Israeli cybersecurity firms there for several years. [...] (267 words)
Issue dated 21/01/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers

Read this article here:

Surveillance & Interception

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  surveillance & interception 
  3.  TAG, Israeli cyber firms' bridgehead in Italy 

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!