FTI has front row seat of battle by ex-US intelligence official wrongly accused of spying

After being accused of being a foreign power's mole by the Department of Commerce's security office when he was in charge of monitoring the export of sensitive technolgies, Stephen Wilcox, FTI's new director of export regulations and sanctions in DC, has filed a civil suit for damages. [...] (583 words)
Issue dated 08/03/2022 Reading time 3 minutes
Corporate Intelligence

