Your account has been succesfully created.
UKRAINE

Kyiv seeks to align its forces in information warfare

In its fight against what it identifies as a hybrid war waged by its Russian neighbour, Ukraine is trying to bring together a series of organisations that were not previously well integrated. As such it is bringing together the fight against disinformation, the security of communication systems and the issue of sovereignty in the Donbass region. [...] (555 words)
Issue dated 10/01/2022 Reading time 3 minutes

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  Kyiv seeks to align its forces in information warfare 

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!