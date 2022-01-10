Read this article here:
The cyber troops deployed by the Ukrainian president for the country's 30 years of independence in August have no commander as yet even as Kyiv's Western partners continue to offer generous levers for its cyber tools and Russia tries to impose its own red lines. [...]
Under construction since March, the anti fake-news centre has kicked into action at last after a skirmish among Ukraine's agencies for its control. Its first key reports, including a glossary of banned pro-Russian terms, have targeted those whom Kyiv believes to be influential members of former president Viktor Yanukovych's entourage. [...]
The Ukrainian president has used the all-powerful minister of internal affairs Arsen Avako's departure to replace key appointments within the armed forces, foreign intelligence and internal security services, all with his trusted right-hand man Andriy Yermak never far from the picture. [...]
After a period of feverish government activity which led to numerous reform initiatives, the day-to-day reality is setting in. Resources for activities which have been given priority status are sorely lacking, and this is particularly affecting efforts to set up new bodies to combat disinformation. [...]