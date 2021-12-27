Read this article here:
With the issue of national security paramount in the build-up to the federal elections, how Germany's intelligence services will look and operate in the future is beginning to take centre stage. After being skimmed over for years in public debate, every party now has something to say on the matter. [...]
While the controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project continues to keep an army of lobbyists in gainful employment, the Berlin based PR firm Vitamin C, headed by Andrei Urban, has been rehired to do the EU's public communication in Russia. [...]
The CIA, MI6, BND, Unit 8200, DGSE and others are moving towards greater gender quality and inclusion of LGBTQ+ minorities in the workplace as they vie for new recruits. We report on this new race for inclusion among the Western world's intelligence services. [...]