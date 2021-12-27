Your account has been succesfully created.
GERMANY

Olaf Scholz sets intelligence overhaul in motion

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. © Omer Messinger/dpa/picture-alliance/Newscom/MaxPPP
The new German government plans to completely reform the executive's control of intelligence, but at the same time it is also accompanying the ongoing restructuring of the foreign intelligence service, the BND. [...] (508 words)
Issue dated 27/12/2021 Reading time 3 minutes

Government Intelligence
Further reading
Seen on the screen from left to right are Olaf Scholz (SPD, left), Annalena Baerbock (Bündnis90/Die Grünen) and Armin Laschet (CDU). © Christophe Gateau/dpa/picture-alliance/Newscom/MaxPPP
Spotlight
GERMANY 20/09/2021

Shape of post-Merkel intelligence fuels debate in chancellor race 

With the issue of national security paramount in the build-up to the federal elections, how Germany's intelligence services will look and operate in the future is beginning to take centre stage. After being skimmed over for years in public debate, every party now has something to say on the matter. [...]

