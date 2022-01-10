NGA contributes to Western influence counter-offensive against Wagner in Africa with Tearline
South African financier Heine van Niekerk and African private military veteran Eeben Barlow are constructing a response to Russian hybrid warfare operators in Africa in partnership with the US firm Studebaker, which employs former Pentagon and CIA officers. [...]
Russian firm Capital's entry in the Syrian energy market could be the cause of a new border dispute with Lebanon, but the local authorities have barely raised an eyebrow at the event, highlighting a growing popularity for Russian aid among the country's political elite. [...]
Ukraine's internal security service, the SBU, which conducted raids on 24 March as part of a months-long investigation, suspects two men, Yevgen Shevchenko and Semen Semenchenko, "created a paramilitary organisation". Shevchenko is close to anti-corruption unit and the SBU's rival, NABU. [...]
The US intelligence services have asked several African governments for help in halting the movements of private jets belonging to Russian businessman Yevgeni Prigozhin. A close associate of Valdimir Putin, he is a key figure in the Wagner group and has been targeted by US sanctions. [...]