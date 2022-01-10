Your account has been succesfully created.
UNITED STATES RUSSIA

NGA contributes to Western influence counter-offensive against Wagner in Africa with Tearline

While Paris is trying to win the influence war against the Russian paramilitary group Wagner the old-fashioned way, Washington has turned to the research world and NGOs with its Tearline program. The program's latest research focuses on Wagner's various activities in Africa. [...] (250 words)
Issue dated 10/01/2022

Read this article here:

Surveillance & Interception
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading
On our other sites

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  surveillance & interception 
  3.  NGA contributes to Western influence counter-offensive against Wagner in Africa with Tearline 

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!