Intelligence Online
Spymaster
UNITED STATES

Randy Nixon roped in to get CIA up to speed on OSINT

Director of the CIA's Open Source Enterprise (OSE) Randy Nixon
Director of the CIA's Open Source Enterprise (OSE) Randy Nixon
The CIA's new Open Source Enterprise director will be expected to speed up the agency's development in open source intelligence just as the field is causing increasing concern and sparking rivalry in Washington, where it is seen as a "clean" and efficient tool to promote political and other forms of influence. [...] (549 words)
Issue dated 13/01/2023 Reading time 3 minutes

Government Intelligence

