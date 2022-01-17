Your account has been succesfully created.
New NGA chief steps in after major overhaul

Frank Whitworth, the new head of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.
Frank Whitworth, the new head of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency. © United States Navy
While Frank Whitworth has a number of tasks awaiting him as head of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA), the Covid-19 pandemic has already prompted some big changes at the agency, creating new opportunities for it to strengthen its place in the US intelligence community and with overseas partners. [...] (556 words)
Issue dated 17/01/2022 Reading time 3 minutes
