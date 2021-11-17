Your account has been succesfully created.
FRANCE

French Vador spy plane to change its ISR systems

One of the Beechcraft King Air 350 from the Vador programme.
Dogged by various technical problems, the French ISR plane programme, intended to support intelligence operations in the Sahel and the Levant, is having to rethink its industrial choices. [...] (343 words)
Issue dated 17/11/2021 Reading time 2 minutes

