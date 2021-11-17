Read this article here:
Development of the Vador ISR aircraft has been beset with numerous technical delays and client complaints. This could be good news for CAE Aviation, which has a long history - and likely a promising future - of supplying French intelligence agencies with this kind of plane. [...]
The two Transall C160G Gabriel aircraft used for electronic intelligence will retire in 2022 and will not be replaced until their Archange successors are delivered in 2026 at the earliest. Intelligence agencies are now trying to fill in the gap. [...]