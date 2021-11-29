Your account has been succesfully created.
EGYPT

Business diplomacy firm Nigma plays key role in Franco-Egyptian defence relations

The consulting firm Nigma Conseil, which works with the likes of MBDA, Dassault and Naval Group is among more than 30 French companies exhibiting at Egypt Defence Expo in Cairo, which opens on 29 November. [...] (292 words)
Issue dated 29/11/2021 Reading time 2 minutes

