FRANCE

Foreign and military intelligence to face spyplane shortfall once Transall Gabriel aircraft retire

French spyplane Transall C160 Gabriel
French spyplane Transall C160 Gabriel © O.Ravenel/Armée de l'air/Ministère des armées
The two Transall C160G Gabriel aircraft used for electronic intelligence will retire in 2022 and will not be replaced until their Archange successors are delivered in 2026 at the earliest. Intelligence agencies are now trying to fill in the gap. [...] (474 words)
Issue dated 18/10/2021 Reading time 2 minutes

Government Intelligence
