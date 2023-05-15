French Vador spy plane to change its ISR systems
Dogged by various technical problems, the French ISR plane programme, intended to support intelligence operations in the Sahel and the Levant, is having to rethink its industrial choices.
Development of the Vador ISR aircraft has been beset with numerous technical delays and client complaints. This could be good news for CAE Aviation, which has a long history - and likely a promising future - of supplying French intelligence agencies with this kind of plane.
