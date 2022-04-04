Your account has been succesfully created.
FRANCE

Safran still pushing for its optronic surveillance ball to feature in French ISR plans

The French defence group Safran, seeking to benefit from the stepping up of French intelligence programmes, hopes that its Euroflir 410 optronic pod can triumph over its US rival Wescam. [...] (285 words)
Issue dated 04/04/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
2 options offered to continue reading
e-wallet

from EUR/USD 50

Only buy articles you are interested in

ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION

Unlimited access to the website

See our rates
Choose the option that suits you best: Compare all of our offers!

Do you want a free trial before subscribing?

Create your free account

Read this article here:

Surveillance & Interception

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  surveillance & interception 
  3.  Safran still pushing for its optronic surveillance ball to feature in French ISR plans 

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!