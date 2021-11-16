Your account has been succesfully created.
US Congress looks to secure tighter control of New Space

Senator Dianne Feinstein. © Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters
After fully backing the US's burgeoning new space industry, influential senator Dianne Feinstein is keen to ensure that it remains within the bounds of US national security interests. [...] (493 words)
Issue dated 16/11/2021 Reading time 2 minutes

Government Intelligence
Further reading

