Read this article here:
Read this article here:
Tawazun, the United Arab Emirates' defence and security industry development arm, is among the many investors in HawkEye 360's latest funding round, in a sign that the US company, which specialises in the interception of radio frequency signals from space, is gaining ground in the Emirates. [...]
GEOINT specialist BlackSky's merger with Osprey to go public, a decision strongly backed by Peter Thiel, shows the operators are willing to change business model in order to win major contracts with US intelligence services. [...]