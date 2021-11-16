Read this article here:
Tawazun, the United Arab Emirates' defence and security industry development arm, is among the many investors in HawkEye 360's latest funding round, in a sign that the US company, which specialises in the interception of radio frequency signals from space, is gaining ground in the Emirates. [...]
British aerospace OEM Horizon has secured a financing round to develop its airborne signals intelligence (SIGINT) systems that it hopes will propel it onto the US market. Meanwhile, its French radio frequency signals competitor, Unseenlabs, has partnered with US firm Orbcomm. [...]