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France, Pakistan
How Paris lost a key asset in Islamabad as it came under global limelight

By Théo Sou
Reading time 2 min
The French embassy in Islamabad.
The French embassy in Islamabad. © AAMIR QURESHI / AFP

Just as Pakistan was emerging as a key player in the negotiations between the US and Iran in April, France found itself deprived of one of its most useful people on the ground. A turn of events that points to Paris's failure to make the most of the Franco-Pakistani relationship.

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LogoSubscribers only Corporate Intel 20.11.2024
The Sovereign Club was co-founded by former diplomat André de Bussy.

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A Greek Navy frigate docked at the port of Piraeus.
Spotlight | European Union, Greece Athens's cautious stance towards Russian shadow fleet irks Brussels and Paris The Corporate Intelligence Gazette | France, United Kingdom CMA CGM security chief stays put, FRS to study US-China risks, G3 showcases spy credentials United Kingdom, United States UK and US Treasuries cooperating closely on sanctions despite differences, officials say
The British Treasury headquarters in London.
France, Italy Paris's political and security elite flock to Italian embassy Thailand King's Guard's 'Eastern Tigers' propel their man to top of Thai army
Members of the Thai military guard of honour.

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15% OFF your subscription

Special offer: Only 2d and 7h to take advantage of it

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This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 12/06/2026

Headlines

A Greek Navy frigate docked at the port of Piraeus.
Spotlight | European Union, Greece Athens's cautious stance towards Russian shadow fleet irks Brussels and Paris The Corporate Intelligence Gazette | France, United Kingdom CMA CGM security chief stays put, FRS to study US-China risks, G3 showcases spy credentials United Kingdom, United States UK and US Treasuries cooperating closely on sanctions despite differences, officials say
The British Treasury headquarters in London.
France, Italy Paris's political and security elite flock to Italian embassy Thailand King's Guard's 'Eastern Tigers' propel their man to top of Thai army
Members of the Thai military guard of honour.

Related topics to this article

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