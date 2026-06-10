France, Pakistan

Just as Pakistan was emerging as a key player in the negotiations between the US and Iran in April, France found itself deprived of one of its most useful people on the ground. A turn of events that points to Paris's failure to make the most of the Franco-Pakistani relationship.
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