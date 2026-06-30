France, Iran, United States

A new round of talks is due to begin in Doha today between the US, Iran and two mediators from Pakistan and Qatar. Since the start of the discussions, Paris has managed to keep a hand in one key aspect of the negotiations on this multi-faceted crisis: Lebanon.
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Oman, United States
Muscat enlists Washington's help to monitor Strait of Hormuz
Although keen to maintain a neutral position in the current US-Iran conflict, Oman has asked Washington for help to strengthen its maritime intelligence. Muscat is particularly looking to improve its capacity to monitor its coastline during the 60-day ceasefire.
Spymaster | Qatar
After Gaza, Qatari 'dealmaker' Ali Al-Thawadi eyes second win with Iran file
Qatari strategic affairs adviser Ali Al-Thawadi was due to be front and centre this Friday at the signing ceremony for the US-Iran peace deal in Switzerland. The overnight cancellation of those talks poses a challenge to the securocrat, who has played a key role both on Iran mediation and for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
France, Pakistan
How Paris lost a key asset in Islamabad as it came under global limelight
Just as Pakistan was emerging as a key player in the negotiations between the US and Iran in April, France found itself deprived of one of its most useful people on the ground. A turn of events that points to Paris's failure to make the most of the Franco-Pakistani relationship.
Spotlight | Europe, Middle East, Russia, Ukraine
Gulf emirs, warring presidents and discreet envoys: a G7 summit guest list fraught with tension
Several Gulf leaders as well as officials involved in the Russia-Ukraine war are set to attend the G7 summit, which opens on 15 June in France against a backdrop of heightened international tensions.
Iran
Geneva talks: Gulf and European envoys try to reach common ground with US over Iran
Mediated by Oman, discussions between Iran and the US are in full swing in Geneva. Several European and Gulf countries have sent their own envoys to push for a deal behind the scenes.
France, Iran
Reza Pahlavi's long road to recognition in France
The son of Iran's deposed Shah has failed to win over the French establishment, especially French diplomacy which is wary of this divisive figure of the Iranian opposition. Yet this lack of support in France has not prevented Reza Pahlavi from staging a series of carefully orchestrated PR stunts, such as an interview on a prime French TV news show this evening.