France, Iran, United States

A new round of talks is due to begin in Doha today between the US, Iran and two mediators from Pakistan and Qatar. Since the start of the discussions, Paris has managed to keep a hand in one key aspect of the negotiations on this multi-faceted crisis: Lebanon.

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