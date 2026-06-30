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France, Iran, United States
Paris secures a seat at Iran-US negotiating table

By Pierre Gastineau
Reading time 2 min

A new round of talks is due to begin in Doha today between the US, Iran and two mediators from Pakistan and Qatar. Since the start of the discussions, Paris has managed to keep a hand in one key aspect of the negotiations on this multi-faceted crisis: Lebanon.

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Xenia Fedorova at the Paris Book Fair on 12 April 2025.
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The South Korean Navy's conventional Shin Chaeho submarine seen here off the southern port city of Busan, on 26 September 2025.
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