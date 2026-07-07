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Pakistan
Asim Munir's army at heart of country's artificial privatisation

By Théo Sou
Reading time 3 min
A PIA Pakistan International Airlines Airbus A320 aircraft.
A PIA Pakistan International Airlines Airbus A320 aircraft. © Imago/Aviation-Stock via Reuters Connect

A key example of the near-forced privatisation of the country's public assets, the national airway Pakistan International Airlines has just been transferred to private ownership. But in reality, the local defence sector is still in the driving seat.

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20% OFF your subscription

Special offer: Only 3d and 10h to take advantage of it

Consult our offers

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 10/07/2026

Headlines

Members of the Foreign Affairs Committee, chaired by Emily Thornberry, have published a bipartisan report calling for the creation of a large, interdepartmental National Counter Disinformation Centre.
Spotlight | United Kingdom Measures to combat disinformation in UK hinging on new PM France, Vietnam At Eurosatory defence fair, Vietnamese delegation snubs French firms but browses Israeli offers
A Vietnamese armed forces' delegation at the French defence ministry's stand at the Eurosatory defence and security trade fair in Villepinte, on 15 June 2026.
France, Taiwan French-Taiwanese business links in drone sector take off
The “Spearhead” drone model, designed by French manufacturer I-SEE, displayed at the European Drone Show on 1 October, 2025, in Bordeaux.
France Missile maker MBDA fires couple over husband's overseas trips and resulting 'vulnerabilities'
MBDA stand at Berlin ExpoCenter Airport during the ILA Berlin air show, 11 June 2026.

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