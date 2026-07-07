A key example of the near-forced privatisation of the country's public assets, the national airway Pakistan International Airlines has just been transferred to private ownership. But in reality, the local defence sector is still in the driving seat.
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France, Pakistan
How Paris lost a key asset in Islamabad as it came under global limelight
Just as Pakistan was emerging as a key player in the negotiations between the US and Iran in April, France found itself deprived of one of its most useful people on the ground. A turn of events that points to Paris's failure to make the most of the Franco-Pakistani relationship.
Spy Way of Life | Pakistan, United States
The Roosevelt Hotel, Pakistan's $1bn bargaining chip in Manhattan
Across the globe, spies gather in inconspicuous places to meet contacts and hold discreet conversations. This week, Intelligence Online delves into the recent history of the Pakistan-owned Roosevelt Hotel, which is now the subject of real estate negotiations between Islamabad and Washington.
Iran, Pakistan, United States
The man at the heart of Pakistan's US-Iran mediation
Many in the West appeared surprised by Pakistan's emergence as a mediator between the United States and Iran. Islamabad's role in this process hinges on one man, whose involvement in the Muscat talks since the beginning was first revealed by Intelligence Online.
Spymaster | Pakistan
Field Marshal Asim Munir becomes unexpected White House adviser on Iran
The Pakistani chief of army staff finds himself in an unexpected situation, where having built a relationship of trust with the Trump administration during the tensions with India earlier this year, he is now being asked by Washington to help with the Iranian issue.
Pakistan, United States
Defence, rare earths, financial intelligence: Islamabad's all-out lobbying offensive in Washington
The Pakistani military has in recent weeks taken control of the communiction channel with the Trump administration. Its diplomatic efforts are supported by the numerous consulting firms that the Islamabad government has employed to open doors in the US capital.
Pakistan
Islamabad shapes its combat drone industry with a blend of foreign tech
Pakistan's defence strategy in favour of a sovereign drone industry is attracting keen interest from foreign drone manufacturers, which are trying to crack the best networks to break into the market.