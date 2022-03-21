Your account has been succesfully created.
SPECIAL OFFER: 15% OFF your annual subscription
SUBSCRIBE
CHINA EUROPE

For its secure communications, EU diplomacy seeks to replace Chinese provider Hytera

The European External Action Service has put up for bids the contract held since 2016 by China's Hytera group, which is close to the Gonganbu and has been banned by the United States since 2019. [...] (280 words)
Issue dated 21/03/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
2 options offered to continue reading
e-wallet

from EUR/USD 50

Only buy articles you are interested in

ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION

Unlimited access to the website

See our rates
Choose the option that suits you best: Compare all of our offers!

Do you want a free trial before subscribing?

Create your free account

Read this article here:

International Dealmaking

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 25/03/2022

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 25/03/2022

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  international dealmaking 
  3.  For its secure communications, EU diplomacy seeks to replace Chinese provider Hytera 

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!