UKRAINE

Chinese surveillance firms Hikvision and Dahua targeted by Ukrainian investigators

Ukrainian investigative collective Underdog - the UnLawyers has alerted the government agencies of the widespread use of surveillance tools by these two major Chinese companies operating in the country. The firms' potential support for the Russian offensive has raised several questions. [...] (428 words)
Published on 31/05/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

