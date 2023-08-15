Your account has been succesfully created.
BANGLADESH CHINA INDIA

Beijing strengthens military footprint on Indian border with Bangladesh's help

Five months of closed-door negotiations have enabled the Chinese Communist Party to take advantage of the Teesta River dredging Memorandum of Understanding to gain a major military upper hand on the Chinese-Indian border near Sikkim. [...]
Published on 15/08/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 3 minutes

