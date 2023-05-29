Arunachal Pradesh is top of the agenda in India-US intelligence exchanges
India's national security adviser, Ajit Doval, is pushing for greater US support in Arunachal Pradesh, the disputed territory bordering China that Beijing has in its sights.
The Chinese president convened the Central Military Commission last month to discuss Taiwan and the new direction its military strategy should take on the island, and particularly on its eastern flank, in the light of Russian setbacks in Ukraine.
