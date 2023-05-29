Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
INDIA UNITED STATES

India and US shore up border surveillance on China

Though still impervious to India's requests for a greater military presence in the region, Washington has accepted supporting Indian armed forces in their bid to regain disputed territories currently under the control of the Chinese People's Liberation Army. [...] (319 words)
Published on 29/05/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

Government Intelligence

