Intelligence Online
Spymaster
CHINA

Li Wei, Xi's intelligence gathering champion

General Li Wei, an intelligence specialist who trained in Xinjiang and is close to President Xi Jinping, is using new information sharing and training programmes to turn the People's Liberation Army's Strategic Support Force into a well-oiled intelligence machine. [...] (667 words)
Issue dated 10/03/2023 Reading time 3 minutes

Government Intelligence

