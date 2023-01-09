Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
CHINA
CHINA

Inspired by Russia's mistakes, Beijing fine-tunes its military strategy on Taiwan

The Chinese president convened the Central Military Commission last month to discuss Taiwan and the new direction its military strategy should take on the island, and particularly on its eastern flank, in the light of Russian setbacks in Ukraine. [...] (552 words)
Issue dated 09/01/2023 Reading time 3 minutes

Government Intelligence

A Chinese military helicopter flies over Pingtan Island, one of the closest points on the Chinese mainland to Taiwan, on 4 August 2022. Beijing launched massive military exercises off Taiwan in response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the autonomous island. © Hector Retamal/AFP
CHINA 31/10/2022

New Central Military Commission brings expertise on Taiwan 

Xi Jinping has selected six experts to help him guide the direction of the People's Liberation Army. They bring to the table technical nous, battlefield experience and a deep understanding of Taiwan. [...]

