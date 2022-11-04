Your account has been succesfully created.
BANGLADESH CHINA

China plays lead role in Bangladesh's plans to develop its navy and port infrastructure

The Chinese advance into Bangladesh.
The Chinese advance into Bangladesh.
China is boosting its activity in the area around the Andaman Sea and the Bay of Bengal. Its proposal for the construction of a new deepwater port in Bangladesh was rejected, but it is building bridges and a submarine base in the country, despite competition from India and Japan. [...] (408 words)
Issue dated 04/11/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

