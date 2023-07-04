One year on, CPX, formerly Digital14, still finding itself
Since the breakup of the Emirati part public cyberintelligence firm Digital14, offshoot CPX has been through a turbulent time with its management.
The former Lebanese prime minister who lives in exile in the United Arab Emirates, has been receiving active business backing from Tahnoon bin Zayed, the brother of President Mohammed bin Zayed and the UAE's national security adviser, who also heads a financial empire.
Determined to create super-champions in all of Abu Dhabi's strategic sectors, the national security adviser Tahnoon bin Zayed is banking on his investment funds to consolidate his control. He is reinforcing his role, in areas ranging from aeronautics to the naval sector, making himself the key pillar of President Mohammed bin Zayed's defence strategy.
The United Arab Emirates' national security adviser Tahnoon bin Zayed is developing Abu Dhabi's financial sector with the aim of following the example of Dubai and turning the country's capital into a financial hub.
A year and a half after the normalisation of their relations under the so-called Abraham Accords, Israel and the United Arab Emirates are facing their first dispute, sparked by clashes at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem.