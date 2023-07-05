Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
COLOMBIA UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Melissa Moncada hones Tahnoon bin Zayed's strategy in Colombia with G42 and Aurora Rising Group

In our second chapter on Colombian businesswoman Melissa Moncada, Intelligence Online investigates the role of Aurora Rising Group in promoting Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan's interests, including G42, in Colombia. [...] (350 words)
Published on 05/07/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

International Dealmaking

Further reading
Former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri is in exile in the United Arab Emirates. © Wael Hamzeh/EPA/MaxPPP
Spotlight
LEBANON UNITED ARAB EMIRATES 31/01/2023

Saad Hariri gets business backing from UAE master spy Tahnoon bin Zayed 

The former Lebanese prime minister who lives in exile in the United Arab Emirates, has been receiving active business backing from Tahnoon bin Zayed, the brother of President Mohammed bin Zayed and the UAE's national security adviser, who also heads a financial empire.

