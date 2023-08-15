Your account has been succesfully created.
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNITED KINGDOM

Former British diplomat Bill Murray is now a right-hand man to Emirati finance supremo Tahnoon bin Zayed

Tahnoon bin Zayed.
Tahnoon bin Zayed. © Mohammed Al-HAMMADI / UAE PRESIDENTIAL COURT / AFP
As adviser to Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, former British diplomat Bill Murray helps to maintain the spy chief's control over Abu Dhabi's finances. Yet Tahnoon, brother of Abu Dhabi's ruler, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, now faces competition from his own nephews. [...]
Published on 15/08/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 3 minutes

