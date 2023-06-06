Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
FRANCE INDONESIA QATAR

The key players behind the discreet sale of Qatari Mirages to Jakarta

A Mirage 2000-5 of the Qatar Air Force. Doha is to sell twelve of these aircraft to Jakarta.
A Mirage 2000-5 of the Qatar Air Force. Doha is to sell twelve of these aircraft to Jakarta. © Louisa Gouliamaki/AFP
Now that the aircraft are starting to be delivered to Indonesia, it has emerged that several small private operators have been busy working to help the Qatar Air Force's Mirage 2000-5s land in Jakarta. [...] (410 words)
Published on 06/06/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

