Intelligence Online
EUROPE MACEDONIA UNITED STATES

Ukraine war boosts General Dynamics' outlook in Eastern Europe

Eastern European governments seeking to re-arm their troops have taken an interest in some of the US military equipment being used in Ukraine. Just this month, North Macedonia's chief of defence staff went window-shopping in the US. [...] (327 words)
Published on 21/06/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

International Dealmaking

