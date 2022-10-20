Your account has been succesfully created.
FRANCE INDONESIA QATAR

Qatar's French Mirage head for Jakarta

Initially considered for training missions in France, then promised to Bulgaria, 12 French Air Force Mirage will instead wing their way to Indonesia, whose government is trying to wean itself off Russian materiel. [...] (353 words)
Issue dated 20/10/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

International Dealmaking

