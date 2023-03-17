Your account has been succesfully created.
SAUDI ARABIA

Prince Abdullah bin Naif Al Saud at core of Riyadh's new hospitality contracts

After attracting an array of international brands to Saudi Arabia, MJS Holding is playing an ever more prominent role in Mohammed bin Salman's ambitious megaprojects. It is also helping France's Accor with its plans to open hotels in the country's new tourism destinations. [...] (326 words)
Issue dated 17/03/2023 Reading time 2 minutes

