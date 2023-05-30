Your account has been succesfully created.
SPECIAL OFFER: 15% OFF your annual subscription
SUBSCRIBE
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
Spotlight
CHINA

Premier Li Qiang plies pressure on China International Capital Corp boss

China's freshly created national financial regulator, the State Administration for Financial Regulation under the authority of the Chinese premier, has launched its first investigation, focusing on the CICC bank. [...] (270 words)
Published on 30/05/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

International Dealmaking

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 09/06/2023

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 09/06/2023

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  international dealmaking 
  3.  Premier Li Qiang plies pressure on China International Capital Corp boss 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!