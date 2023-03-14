Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
Spotlight
CHINA

China International Capital Corp targeted by Xi Jinping's new anti-corruption drive

The Chinese investment bank has quietly started reshuffling its teams in an effort to soften the blow it could be dealt by an investigation the Chinese Communist Party's Central Committee for Discipline Inspection may launch against it. [...] (469 words)
Issue dated 14/03/2023 Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

International Dealmaking

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  international dealmaking 
  3.  China International Capital Corp targeted by Xi Jinping's new anti-corruption drive 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!