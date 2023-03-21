A new faction forms around Xi Jingping: the Tsinghua clique
The group of senior officials gradually emerging as the new clique around Xi Jingping have one thing in common, they all attended the president's alma mater, Tsinghua, in Beijing.
All new members of the Chinese Communist Party's politburo and discipline inspection committee appointed during the party's October congress were subjected to unprecedented scrutiny by Xi Jinping's closest collaborators. As a result, some factions saw their influence wiped out completely.