CHINA

Xi Jinping's quiet manoeuvres sound death knell for pro-business China Communist Youth League

A ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of the founding of the China Communist Youth League on 10 May 2022 in Beijing.
A ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of the founding of the China Communist Youth League on 10 May 2022 in Beijing. © Zhai Jianlan/Xinhua News Agency/Newscom/MaxPPP
Li Keqiang's retirement in favour of new premier Li Qiang signal the end of the once powerful faction close to China's business community and its advisers. The movement has been gradually silenced to allow another league close to the president to emerge. [...] (373 words)
Issue dated 21/03/2023 Reading time 2 minutes

