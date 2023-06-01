Your account has been succesfully created.
CHINA THAILAND UNITED STATES

Thai defence firm ACEIS clarifies links with China to lure US

In a bid to build stronger ties with the US defence industry, Thai firm ACEIS has had to clarify any potential associations that could be made online between it and Chinese companies, especially strategic ones. [...] (551 words)
Published on 01/06/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 3 minutes

