INDONESIA QATAR UNITED STATES

David Haworth, the ex-US Air Force pilot advising Jakarta on its aircraft acquisitions

The Indonesian defence minister Prabowo Subianto is increasingly turning to Western consultants to help equip his air force. Those consultants also appear to be linked to Qatar. [...] (257 words)
Published on 18/05/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

