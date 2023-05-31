Your account has been succesfully created.
UNITED STATES

L3Harris faces lawsuit from ex-business facilitator

C2 Associates, a consultancy of ex-Pentagon and Congress staffers, claims it is owed large sums of unpaid fees from defence group L3Harris, which it helped to win contracts with the US Air Force. [...] (293 words)
Published on 31/05/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

