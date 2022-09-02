Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
INDONESIA RUSSIA

Minnikhanov leads business rapprochement between Russia and Indonesia

Russia, which is looking to strengthen its trading links with South Asia, is counting on Tatarstan president Rustam Minnikhanov to promote the exportation of its oil products to Indonesia. [...] (445 words)
Issue dated 02/09/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

International Dealmaking

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with Myanmar's military leader Min Aung Hlaing in Naypyidaw, Myanmar, 3 August, 2022. © . Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via Reuters
Spotlight
RUSSIA MYANMAR 23/08/2022

Russia and Myanmar move to circumvent sanctions 

Moscow is working hard to establish parallel import-export channels. Russia's ministry for economic development has passed on a detailed request to its Burmese counterparts in return for promises of arms sales and political support. [...]

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  international dealmaking 
  3.  Minnikhanov leads business rapprochement between Russia and Indonesia 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!