RUSSIA UKRAINE

The delicate coexistence of Russia's industrial emissaries in the Donbass

View of a damaged installation of the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol. © Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters
Andrey Shpilenko is little by little becoming a key player in the infrastructure projects being coordinated by deputy prime minister Marat Khusnullin. Locally, however, he has to find a place for himself among the other unofficial emissaries who control the Donbass's industrial activities. [...] (496 words)
Published on 27/04/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

International Dealmaking

