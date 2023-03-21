Stratia Cyber deploys cybersecurity centres in UAE
The London-based cyber consulting firm Stratia Cyber's outpost in Dubai, Cyberspectre, is spearheading the development of its cybersecurity business in the UAE.
As the Bahraini Crown Prince conducts his overhaul of the sovereign fund Mumtalakat, he is bidding farewell to key figures of the Bahraini economy after their years of loyal service. They include Frenchman Jean-Christophe Durand, long-time financial adviser to the Al Khalifa family and former director at BNP Paribas.
King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa's favourite son, Prince Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, is playing out a plan carefully crafted by his father. In his tussle for position within Bahrain's security apparatus with his half brother, the Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Sheikh Nasser has been gaining sovereign responsibilities in Manama.
The close friendship between Emirati Crown Prince Mohammed ben Zayed Al Nahyan ("MBZ") and Bahrain's Prince Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa has brought a number of leading Israeli cyber firms to Manama, just as the leading British cyber advisers are leaving.