BAHRAIN

Abraham Accords upshot National Cyber Security Centre struggles to assert position

Bahrain's dual cyber institutions are muddling the NCSC's attempts to become an integral part of the regional security architecture. Launched in 2020, the government body is still competing with the Information and eGovernment Authority which is both a cybersecurity guarantor and financial regulator for the kingdom intent on curbing spending. [...] (310 words)
Issue dated 21/03/2023 Reading time 2 minutes

