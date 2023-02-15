Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNITED KINGDOM

Stratia Cyber deploys cybersecurity centres in UAE

The London-based cyber consulting firm Stratia Cyber's outpost in Dubai, Cyberspectre, is spearheading the development of its cybersecurity business in the UAE. [...] (187 words)
Issue dated 15/02/2023

Surveillance & Interception

Further reading
John Inglis will take over as head of the Office of National Cyber Director (ONCD). © Rod Lamkey/picture alliance/Consolidated News Photos/Newscom/MaxPPP
Spotlight
UNITED STATES 07/06/2021

John Inglis's nomination as national cyber chief heralds new direction for US cyber 

An advocate of private-public partnership and an outspoken critic of the United States' timid approach to cyber-offensive operations is poised to become the country's first national cyber director, a choice that gives a clear indication of the direction the new administration wants to take. [...]

