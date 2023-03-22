Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
BRAZIL CHINA

Lula's special adviser handed task of coordinating diplomatically delicate Beijing trip

Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (right) with his senior foreign policy adviser Celso Amorim.
Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (right) with his senior foreign policy adviser Celso Amorim. © Fotoarena/Sipa USA via Reuters Connect
Brazil is striving to build a strategic partnership with China while keeping on the US's good side. The president's senior policy adviser Celso Amorim has been busy on all fronts trying to strike this delicate balance, not least by cultivating links with the PCC's propaganda department. [...] (404 words)
Issue dated 22/03/2023 Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

International Dealmaking

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  international dealmaking 
  3.  Lula's special adviser handed task of coordinating diplomatically delicate Beijing trip 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!