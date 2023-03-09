Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
RUSSIA UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Bank backed by discreet oligarch Mikhail Rabinovich set to open in Gulf

Low-profile business magnate Mikhail Rabinovich, who has connections within Moscow's inner circles of power and oversees a logistics empire that extends from Crimea to Vladivostok, intends to establish his Locko-Bank in the Emirates - a market very much in favour with Russian businesses affected by Western sanctions. [...] (512 words)
Issue dated 09/03/2023 Reading time 3 minutes

International Dealmaking

Mikhail Ryabinovich had launched in 2005 the Grand Express, linking Moscow to St. Petersburg. He sold it in 2019 to TKS, which then established itself in Crimea. © uskarp/iStock
Spotlight
RUSSIA 20/12/2022

Kremlin-backed oligarch operates Crimean railway from Gibraltar 

Mikhail Rabinovich, who enjoys the protection of Vladimir Putin's inner circle, manages Crimea's railway system through his offshore companies, under the radar of Western sanctions. The discreet Russian businessman has been promised control of logistics giant FESCO, previously owned by a rival oligarch, in exchange for his services.

