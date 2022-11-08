Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
SAUDI ARABIA

MBS narrows targets of his anti-corruption drive

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa/picture-alliance/Newscom/MaxPPP
Going by cases exposed by Intelligence Online, it seems that the purges supposedly driven by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's efforts to tackle corruption are now only aimed at certain clans, mainly commercial agents close to former King Abdallah and Mohammed bin Nayef. Despite evidence of their malfeasance, agents of the Mishaal and Sultan clans have little to fear. [...] (549 words)
Issue dated 08/11/2022 Reading time 3 minutes

International Dealmaking

